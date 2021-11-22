The Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 Emphasizes Dealmaking and Partnerships

ECP is proud to host the event with strategic partners including the African Energy Chamber, Aldinar Company, the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya, Libya Analysis, the Libyan British Business Council, the U.S.-Libya Business Association and Rystad Energy. The event partners represent key organizations in Libya and will be critical in driving discussions at the Summit.

Additionally, the event organizers are grateful to the sponsors who have demonstrated a commitment to Libya’s energy sector revitalization and progress. ECP is proud to have sponsors such as TotalEnergies, Vitol, Repsol, ENI, General Electric, Petrofac, Equinor, Sahara Group, ConocoPhillips, Consolidated Contractors Company, OMV, Wintershall, Security Side, the Libyan Group for Oil Services Co., and Wazen Oil Services. These sponsors not only speak to the caliber of the Summit as Libya’s top energy event, but demonstrate a commitment to the country’s transformation and growth.

Meanwhile, the north African nation represents a formidable market with many opportunities, and with the swearing in of the new administration in March 2021, Libya is ready to welcome investors and global players back into the country. The Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 aims to revitalize Libya’s energy sector by introducing regional and global stakeholders to opportunities across the market. With a diverse program agenda that covers a range of topics, the Summit offers delegates an intrinsic view of current and future projects, conditions for oil and gas investment and financing, and Libya’s role as an Africa/Europe energy nexus, while promoting capacity building and job creation.

Led by industry experts, notable program sessions include the flagship panel on the state of the oil and gas industry; job creation, communities and capacity building; energy driving prosperity – infrastructure focus; and power, renewables and economic growth. Keynote speakers at the Summit include H.E. Abdulhamid M. A. Al Dabiba, Prime Minister, State of Libya; H.E. Mohamed Oun, Minister of Oil and Gas, State of Libya; Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman, National Oil Corporation of Libya; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO, TotalEnergies; and Wiam Al-Abdali, Chairman, GECOL.

The Summit will also host a number of workshops and presentations by key industry players that cover multiple sectors and topics. The event’s program comprises both panel discussions, presentations, workshop sessions, and networking opportunities, thus, broadening knowledge sharing and dialogue among delegates and speakers. Perhaps the most important program session comprises the deal signing ceremony on day two of the event, whereby TotalEnergies, Hess, and ConocoPhillips are set to sign a landmark deal, ushering in a new wave of investment and development in Libya’s energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

Media files