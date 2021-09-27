RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

The Minister of Civil Aviation of the Arab Republic of Egypt meets the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Cairo

Authors:

APO Importer

His Excellency Pilot Muhammad Manar, Minister of Civil Aviation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, met today, Monday, with His Excellency Hisham bin Muhammad Al-Jowder, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, to discuss means of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain - Cairo, Egypt
Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain - Cairo, Egypt

During the meeting, they reviewed the advanced path that characterizes the well-established brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation, joint bilateral coordination and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in all fields, especially the field of aviation, for the good. The benefit to the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Recommended articles

His Excellency the Ambassador also invited the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Ministry of Aviation of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, to participate in the sixth session of the Bahrain International Airshow from 9 to 11 November of next year 2022.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain - Cairo, Egypt.

Media files

Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain - Cairo, Egypt
Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain - Cairo, Egypt 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

Accor expands luxury footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa with Fairmont in Djibouti

Accor

Energy Capital & Power Partners with Oil and Gas Global Network for USAEF 2021

Energy Capital &amp; Power

Djibouti Signs its First Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2022-2027

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)