The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Applauds AU Pavilion Design at the Expo 2020 Dubai

President Bio was on an official visit to the pavilion of his own country Sierra Leone, which is found within the Opportunity District (https://bit.ly/3EDNnTd). It celebrates the possibility of ‘new beginnings and tells the story of possible business ventures and learning about the stories behind the nation’s diamonds. It also has an educational kids area. A pavilion for all (https://bit.ly/3k43yRV).

Those planning to visit the AU Pavilion can expect to traverse on a borderless journey that begins from the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The visitor experience highlights the untold stories of the founding mothers and fathers of the OAU, dispelling myths and celebrating those who dreamt of the possibilities of a continent free from colonisation and united by the shared vision of collaboration.

That unity later translated into the strategic developmental framework known as Agenda 2063, which is explored in detail in section II of the pavilion, whilst the third and final section will see visitors go on a sensory trip as they experience the sights and sounds of Africa.

AU Expo Commissioner General, Dr. Levi Uche Madueke (https://bit.ly/3CmJaT1) said “when we say Africa is ready and open for business, we mean that collectively. As a united continent, we are ready to celebrate our beautiful history with the world, as well as see the evolution of our member states and their people as they partake in the great economic shift that is taking place globally.”

“To have visits by heads of states affirm our continental unity should serve as encouragement to those thinking about visiting us here, to make the trip and come to hear about our story, from us; its rightful owners” remarked Dr. Madueke

