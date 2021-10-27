The SABC acquires TV broadcast Rights for the NBA

Due to the time difference between South Africa and the United States, the live or delayed broadcasts will start between 20h00 and midnight on the same Saturday on SABC 1 and the Sports Channel.

Mr. Gary Rathbone, SABC Sport (https://bit.ly/3BqqJf2) General Manager stated: “SABC Sport (https://bit.ly/3BqqJf2) is incredibly thrilled to add one of the world’s most exciting and respected leagues to its live sports offering, as we know that there is a sports audience which loves the game of basketball in Mzansi. In bringing this great global sporting spectacle to our viewers, the SABC will also be setting out to inspire and entertain a whole new generation of basketball fans all over the country. Exciting times for Mzansi sports fans, Fo' Sho.”

Victor Williams, NBA Africa CEO said: “We are thrilled to once again partner with SABC, beginning with our milestone 75th Anniversary Season. Through this partnership we look forward to bringing the excitement of the NBA to more of our passionate fans in South Africa as part of our continued commitment of making basketball more accessible across the continent.”

