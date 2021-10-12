RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

The safety and wellbeing of children at high risk in detention centres in Libya

Authors:

APO Importer

The safety and wellbeing of at least 1,000 women and children – including five unaccompanied children and at least 30 infants – held in detentioncentresin Tripoli, Libya, is at immediate risk, UNICEF warned today.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

Around 751 women and 255 children were among the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers caught up in recent mass arrests.

Recommended articles

“Migrant and refugee children in Libya continue to face grave child rights violations including arbitrary detention,” said Ms. Cristina Brugiolo, acting UNICEF Special Representative to Libya. “Children are held underdevastating and inhumane conditions in thesedetentioncentres.We can assume theactualnumber of children held may be much higher as many boys are reportedly placed in cells with adult males.”

Detentioncentreshave been receiving far larger numbers than their capacity. Libya's largest detentioncentre,“AlMabani”,is holding more than 5,000 people - four times its official capacity - including 100 children and 300 women. The 1,772 remaining detainees including 43 children and 106 women were transferred tothe “Ain Zara”detentioncentre.

UNICEF and other humanitarian actors urge Libyan authorities to protect children and prevent theirseparation from their parents, caregivers, and families.

UNICEF calls for the immediate release of all children in detentioncentresacross Libya.

“UNICEF stands ready with partners to provide technical support includingalternativecare arrangements forthedetained children,” said Ms. Brugiolo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Khato Civils Announces Drive To Mentor Next Generation Of African Firms

Khato Civils

Thousands of Zambian smallholders to benefit from EUR 30 million (635m ZK) agriculture investment initiative launched by Zanaco and Team Europe

European Investment Bank (EIB)

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy from New Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation