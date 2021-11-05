The Urgent Need to End the Conflict in Ethiopia

With the safety and security of millions in the balance, and more than 900,000 facing conflict-induced famine-like conditions, we prevail upon all forces to lay down their arms and open dialogue to maintain the unity and integrity of the Ethiopian state. We call on the Government of Ethiopia to halt its military campaign, including air strikes in population centers in Tigray and mobilization of ethnic militias. We call on the Government of Eritrea to remove its troop from Ethiopia. We call on the forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) to immediately stop the current advance towards Addis Ababa. All parties must also allow and facilitate humanitarian access so that life-saving assistance can reach people in need. We urge all parties to open ceasefire negotiations without preconditions to find a sustainable path towards peace. The international community stands ready to assist the Ethiopian people to end this conflict now.