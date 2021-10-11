Tickets Now Selling for 'Inside Burj Al Arab' Exclusive New Butler-Guided Hotel Tour to Open on 15 October

Ermanno Zanini, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of Inside Burj Al Arab, especially with all eyes on Dubai as it stages the ’The World’s Greatest Show’ with Expo 2020. It is the perfect opportunity to give residents and visitors the chance to experience the wonders of this world-famous landmark first-hand. Providing a stunning window into the world of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the tour will appeal to those intrigued by its story, not just of the building, but of its people, creativity, and ingenuity, as well as its Emirati hospitality, Arabian opulence and world-class service. We are proud to deliver this exceptional experience to the world.”

From breathtaking views to learning opportunities and countless Instagrammable moments, there are a whole host of memorable experiences for the entire family just waiting to be shared. In addition to exploring the famous hotel atrium and the Royal Suite – the pinnacle of luxury – visitors to Inside Burj Al Arab will also get to relive history through the curated Experience Suite’s digital interactives, bringing the magic of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah to life. They will see where it all started and wonder at the vision behind creating a global icon with detailed designs from the original architect and journey through the story of Dubai and Jumeirah, past, present and future, with interactive augmented reality displays. There is also the chance to revisit some of the awe-inspiring events, sporting feats and cultural moments hosted at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, including the decks from David Guetta’s spectacular United at Home lockdown performance earlier this year.

Be the first to experience Inside Burj Al Arab and book online at https://InsideBurjAlArab.com or directly from the Ticketing Office and Welcome Lounge located at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. In the meantime, stay connected via social media and don’t forget to tag #InsideBurjAlArab in your posts. Social media: @insideburjalarab and @jumeirahgroup.

About Jumeirah Group: Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, 13 of its hotels hold the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio.

