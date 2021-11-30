RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

TIKA Provided 800 Desks to a Secondary School in Zambia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 800 desks to Shifwankula Secondary School in the African country of Zambia.

The desks provided to Shifwankula Secondary School in Central Province were delivered to the authorities with a ceremony.

In her speech at the delivery ceremony, İstem Cırcıroğlu, Turkey’s Ambassador to Lusaka, stated that the desks were donated by TİKA as part of the project it implemented to support Zambia’s education infrastructure.

Noting that they scheduled the delivery of desks on November 24, when Teachers’ Day is celebrated in Turkey, Ambassador Cırcıroğlu added that the efforts they made with their partners to improve the quality and infrastructure of education in Zambia were praiseworthy. Ambassador Cırcıroğlu stressed that Zambia could count on the continued support of Turkish authorities in many fields, including education.

TİKA has been contributing to the development of Zambia with its projects in many fields including education, health, agriculture, and tourism since 2000.

