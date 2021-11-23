T?KA Established an Agricultural and Aquacultural Production Facility in Niger

The project included the drilling of a water well, the construction of a water tank of 20 cubic meters, the installation of drip irrigation systems, the integration of solar-powered lighting systems, the planting of 2000 moringa trees, the planting of 400 fruit trees, the construction of 4 fish ponds, and the construction of a feed/fertilizer storage.

The opening ceremony of the project was attended by İrfan Pamuk, TİKA’s Niamey Coordinator; Taha Ayhan, President of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF); Khadidjah Diallo, Director-General of the High Authority for Waqf (WAQF); and Souleymane Issa, Deputy Mayor of Torodi.

In his speech, Souleymane Issa, Deputy Mayor of Torodi, expressed his thanks and gratitude to TİKA and stated that they hoped TİKA’s activities in Torodi would continue.

Taha Ayhan described the role and scope of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and noted that TİKA was one of their major partners providing development support and that their cooperation would continue.

Lastly, İrfan Pamuk, TİKA’s Niamey Coordinator, delivered a speech and stated that the project was another product of the cooperation between Niger and Turkey and that the facility would contribute to the production capacity of Niger.

The project aims to provide employment opportunities to 200 young people and women, and to prevent young people from being drawn into terrorism by helping them participate in production activities, since terrorist incidents have increased in the region recently.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Media files