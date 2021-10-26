Trade and Development Bank (TDB) and ICD sign an MoU to support private sector investment in common African member states

Furthermore, the MoU provides for collaboration in developing capital markets through sukuk (trust certificates) structuring and advisory services, as well as for further exploration of possible equity investment opportunities in the capital stock of TDB.

TDB and ICD are fellow members of the International Development Finance Club (IDFC), and as such, are aligned in their commitment to provide innovative financial solutions to promote sustainable development investments in Africa – in accordance to the SDG Agenda and Paris Agreement.

Admassu Tadesse, TDB President Emeritus and Group MD said, “Private sector financing is crucial in the achievement of long-term development goals. The partnership with ICD has the potential to boost resilience and bring about triple bottom-line impacts, and comes at a critical time as Africa rebuilds its economies, which have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mary Kamari, TDB Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations Executive added: “TDB forges partnerships with institutions which have the potential to help us advance sustainable development in our region, whether via debt or equity capital, or other solutions such as technical assistance. This MoU with ICD promises to drive change in the region we serve, in this case, particularly with the use of Islamic finance products.”

Ayman Sejiny, the CEO of ICD, commented: "Signing this MoU with TDB is a confirmation of ICD’s commitment to support the private sector development of its member countries across Eastern and Southern Africa by exploring co-financing opportunities, as well as collaborating to develop capital markets as a vital resource mobilization medium. We reaffirm our strong interest in developing a long-term relationship and widening our partnership to support the development of the private sector in our common members countries.”

About TDB: Established in 1985, the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) is a multilateral, treaty-based, investment-grade development finance institution, with 41 sovereign and institutional shareholders and assets of USD 7.2 bn. TDB serves 22 economies in its region, with the mandate to finance and foster trade, regional economic integration, and sustainable development.

TDB is part of the TDB Group, which also comprises TDF (the Trade and Development Fund), ESATF (the Eastern and Southern African Trade Fund), TCI (TDB Captive Insurance), and the TDB Academy. www.tdbgroup.org

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD): The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and is member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICD was established in November 1999 to support the economic development of its member countries through the provision of finance for private sector projects, promoting competition and entrepreneurship, providing advisory services to the governments and private companies, and encouraging cross border investments.