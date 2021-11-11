It should be noted that qualified candidates will access the online lessons at the time of their choice following a well elaborated Shift to be sent to them in due time.
Training Opportunity for African Sports Journalists
In order to improve the performance of Media Professionals willing to cover the next TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations and other Major Sporting Events, the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) (www.uar-aub.org), RAI-Italia based in Roma and the Training Centre of Perugia will organize a High Quality Online Course for the benefit of African Sports Journalists. The training will kick-off on Tuesday, 21st December 2021.
Nevertheless, they will be called to complete the Course before the live webinar scheduled to take place from January 3rd to 5th, 2022 and exchange ideas with Experienced Media Professionals in the field of sports reporting.
Important Note:
We expect to receive your kind and most welcomed personal greetings in Two Clips, in professional or High Quality Resolution, of maximum 2’30” each, in the English and French languages, in two separate files, not later than 18th November next (ultimate delivery day), in order to allow us edit and insert them in the opening welcome remarks. Requested material should be sent directly to: contact@uar-aub.org. For Training Registration Form and other inquiries, please visit AUB Website: www.uar-aub.org
