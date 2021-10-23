U. S. Ambassador Geeta Pasi and Assistant to the Administrator of USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance Sarah Charles visit Bahir Dar

Continuing her travels throughout Ethiopia, Ambassador Pasi visited Bahir Dar with Assistant to the Administrator of USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance Sarah Charles. During the daylong visit, they met with newly elected President Yilikal Kefale to discuss the current dire humanitarian situation and plans to alleviate suffering and deliver aid and other solutions. They discussed the needs of conflict-affected populations in Northern Amhara and humanitarian delivery constraints, with humanitarian workers. The U.S. officials also visited members of the Zenzelma IDP center and heard firsthand accounts and concerns of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Amhara region. The U.S. officials’ recently planned trip to Tigray has not yet been realized, but remains a top priority. The Ambassador has visited the Somali region and Tigray in the past months to continue to assess U.S. government activities and to advocate for maximal support for those in need. The United States is committed to helping people all over Ethiopia.