Uganda Rugby Cranes XV team to start training

List of the 70 players for training:

Steven Kinyera, Francis Mukundane, Allan Alango, Daniel Nshiyimana, Zachariah Bol,David Agassi, Morgan Odoch, Collins Kimbowa, Saul Kivumbi, Brian Odongo, Wilobo Mukili, Faragi Odugo, Trevor Maina, Jude Juuko, Robert Aziku, Emmaneul Ecodu, Arthur Mpande, Brian Asaba, Aaron Jurua, Josiah Ssempeke, James Ijongat, Derrick Tukwasibwe,Edgar Seruwagi, Justin Kimon, Alhaji Manano, Conrad Mukwaya, Daudi Ssemwami, Karim Arinaitwe,Ivan Kabagambe, Kenneth Matovu, Nathan Bwambale, Sunday Jaguar, Abel Agum, Frank Kidega, Sydney Gongodyo, Moses Ziwa, Isaac Rujumba, Stephen Alul, Conrad Wanyama, Ivan Magomu, Timothy Odongo, Timothy Kisiga, Haruna Muhammad, Amos Asimile, Spencer Muhiirwe, Santos Ssenteze, Ronald Kanyanya , Aziz Khan, Scott Oluoch, Paul Epilo, Jordan Bongomin, Innocent Gwokto, Claude Otema, Sean Mubiru, Peter Bisaso, Jacob Ocen, James Okello, Charles Tomusange, John Echeru, Tawfiq Bagalana, Maxwell Ebonga, Denis Etwau, Aziz Bagalana, Eliphaz Emong, Brian Oroma, Joachim Chissano, Andrew Olweny, Edgar Kairu, David Patrick Ntambazi Semu , Samuel Wamala,Mark Omoding and Nicholas Kato.

Quote from Coach Brian Makalama:

”It is exciting to meet the group of players on Saturday. I am curious to see who will honor the call-up since that will be our first training session. First sessions are usually challenging because it sets pace on the rest of our contact.”

Quote from Coach Robert Musinguzi:

”It is huge honour to be chosen to work with the national team. As a coach, the opportunity to work with the top players and coaches in the country is something very exciting. I have worked with Coach Brain Makalama before at club level and I am looking forward to another enjoyable, memorable and ultimately successful experience with him at the National level.”

