UK's Minister for Africa announces �250,000 to support Ghana

Arriving in Ghana, UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge MP, said:

Ghana’s stability is essential for growth and prosperity in both Ghana and across West Africa. Through our flagship Conflict, Stability and Security Fund we are launching 4 new projects in Ghana worth £250,000, to support the ongoing safety and stability on the northern border.

The UK is clear that it is in our shared interest to support a strong, and peaceful Ghana, both now and in the years ahead, and our new package of support will empower communities, the country’s security agencies and civil society organisations to continue to uphold stability along the border, across the country and within the region.

These new 4 security and stability projects will:

grow the capacity of Ghana’s national crisis response model

provide specialists to help deliver Ghana’s nationwide security exercise

fund the important work of on-the-ground civil society organisations through STAR Ghana Foundation, working directly with communities across the country that are most vulnerable to insecurity

During his visit, Minister Duddridge will meet with key partners and stakeholders including honourable Ministers, leaders in Ghana’s art and tourism sectors, as well as representatives from business and industry. The Minister will also visit Accra’s iconic Christiansburg castle, tour Gallery 1957 and meet British-Ghanaian diaspora driving business and innovation in Ghana.

Minister Duddridge last visited Ghana in January 2021, where he attended His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Presidential Inauguration, met virtually with His Excellency Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia during the recent UK-Ghana Business Council held in June this year and finally met His Excellency President Akufo-Addo with other senior officials and honourable Ministers during the recent Global Education Summit held in London in July.