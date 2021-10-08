UNESCO to host AI and Robotics Boot Camp at the Africa Engineering Week

UNESCO will host a session on capacity building for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Technologies, specifically looking at Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. The session will kick-off on the 8th of October 2021. The objective of the Boot camp is to expose the selected teacher trainers and students, to the 4IR technologies, and how they can use them within their education curriculum as well as applying the technologies for various business or social ventures. The Boot camp will provide a hands-on, practical approach to the technologies, delivered by UNESCO experts.