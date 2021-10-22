RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

UNHCR Calls on Libya to Urgently Develop Plan for Asylum-seekers and Refugees, Welcomes Authorization to Restart Evacuations

Authors:

APO Importer

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today urged the Libyan government to immediately address the dire situation of asylum-seekers and refugees in a humane and rights-based manner. Raids and arbitrary arrests by the authorities this month targeted areas largely populated by refugees and asylum-seekers that resulted in several deaths, thousands detained, and many homeless and destitute.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

“Since the start of the security raids and arrests by the Libyan authorities in October, we have witnessed a sharp deterioration in the situation facing vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Tripoli,” said Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR’s Special Envoy for the Western and Central Mediterranean Situation. “The Libyan authorities must come up with a proper plan that respects their rights and identifies durable solutions.”

Recommended articles

Some 3,000 people are currently sheltering outside the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli, where UNHCR and its partners have been providing medical assistance and other services. Their situation is very precarious. Many were affected by the raids, demolition of their homes, and have escaped from detention in terrible conditions. Others have joined the group hoping to be evacuated.

“Many have been left homeless and lost all their belongings as a result of the security operation and are now sleeping in the cold and in a very unsafe environment. This is utterly unacceptable,” said Cochetel.

UNHCR and partners had to suspend operations at the Community Day Centre for security and safety reasons, but remain engaged in an active dialogue with representatives of the protesters outside the CDC to explain the limited assistance it can offer, including cash and food assistance.

Together with other UN agencies, UNHCR stands ready to support an urgent plan of action that could help alleviate the terrible suffering of asylum-seekers and refugees in Libya.

UNHCR continues to call on the authorities to respect the human rights and dignity of asylum-seekers and refugees, stop their arbitrary arrest and release them from detention.

The UN Refugee Agency has welcomed authorization to restart humanitarian evacuation flights, but warns that it is not enough.

“This is a positive development for some of the most vulnerable refugees, who have been waiting anxiously for many months to depart. Our teams are already working to ensure humanitarian flights can restart as soon as possible,” said Cochetel. “But we also need to be realistic: resettlement or evacuation flights will only benefit a limited number of people.”

More than 1,000 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers are currently prioritised for humanitarian flights and awaiting their resumption. UNHCR continues to urge the international community to offer more legal pathways to safety outside Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

Trending

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

Africa.com

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

Orange Cameroon and the German Development Cooperation inaugurate the 6th Orange Digital Center in Africa and the Middle East, a center dedicated to digital development and innovation to train young people in digital technology and enhance their employability

Orange

Senegal Gears up to Become a Major Gas Producing Country in MSGBC Region (By Miguel Artacho)

Energy Capital & Power