United Kingdom to Support Mauritius in its Climate Change Challenges

She extended her thankfulness to the Prime Minister for confirming his presence forthe upcomingConference of the Parties (COP 26)to be held this November in Glasgow as the UK takes over the presidency of the COP process.

Ms Pierre congratulated Mauritius on the excellent and increasing vaccination rate against COVID-19, second on the African continent. Discussions, she said, also focused on the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequently of international travel as Mauritius seeks to carefully open its borders in October.

Speaking ontheFinancial Action Task Force(FATF) onsite visit to Mauritius, the High Commissioner pointed out that the UK has provided tangible support to Mauritius and will continue to stand in partnership to help the country with the reforms and progress.

The importance of the bilateral relationship between both countries as key Commonwealth partners was also highlighted during the meeting with the Prime Minister Jugnauth, she added.