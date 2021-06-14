United Nations High-Level Meeting on AIDS draws to a close with a strong political declaration and bold new targets to be met by 2025

Important advances have been achieved in the 2021 political declaration, including new targets to ensure that 95% of people at risk of HIV use combination HIV prevention services, a greater emphasis on community-led provision of services—including a target to ensure that 80% of services for key populations are provided by communities—and a commitment to end inequalities, going far beyond Sustainable Development Goal 10, reduce inequalities.

The High-Level Meeting on AIDS was convened by the President of the General Assembly, with the co-facilitators—the ambassadors of Australia and Namibia—leading negotiations on the political declaration; 193 Member States were represented and the speakers included 14 presidents, five vice-presidents and four prime ministers, with many high-level dignitaries also participating in the thematic panels and 30 supporting events . The events covered issues from how to increase treatment coverage for children to how to scale up harm reduction and empower young people and adolescents.

The five thematic panels were:

Addressing Inequalities to End AIDS: 10 Years to 2030.

Putting People and Communities at the Centre of the Response to AIDS.

Resources and Funding for an Effective AIDS Response.

Advancing Gender Equality and Empowering Women and Girls in the AIDS Response.

Addressing the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the AIDS Response and Building Back Better for Pandemic Preparedness.

The High-Level Meeting on AIDS featured the participation of people living with HIV, senior United Nations officials, representatives of international organizations, the private sector, civil society and academia and other stakeholders, who discussed practical ways of translating the new political declaration into action and results.

Eminent person and long-time AIDS activist Sir Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, made a strong call to action by video message, saying, “With your leadership, we can defeat AIDS and COVID-19 and be better prepared for other pandemics that will follow. You can and will make the difference. And you have an army of supporters standing behind you, including the 38 million people living with HIV around the world. Together, we can bring an end to fear and inequality—and, by the end of this decade, end the AIDS pandemic, once and for all! The world is watching and we don’t have a moment to waste.”