RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

UNMISS and UNDP Partner to Reconcile Feuding Communities through a Peace Dialogue in Ikotos, Eastern Equatoria

Authors:

APO Importer

Advocating for peace and social cohesion among the Obira, Burung, and Loyoro communities in Ikotos county, Eastern Equatoria, was inevitable, considering the escalating tensions within them.

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

Although the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and partners have organized several peace dialogues for these communities in the past, cattle raids, revenge killings, roadside robberies and sexual violence against women have persisted among the people of the three villages.

Recommended articles

“Women need freedom to move to health centers, markets and farms. Most importantly, a girl child must never be used as compensation or exchange for any harm caused to communities,” said Grace Kasara, a Member of Parliament in Eastern Equatoria at the latest peace conference held in Chahari village.

For peace to hold, the communities resolved to implement the following action points: Peacefully co-exist; shoulder collective responsibility for implementing the provisions of the Revitalized Peace Agreement; form a joint peace committee and nominate advisers; avoid harboring criminals; compensate families of persons killed intentionally or accidentally as well as women and young girls who have suffered from sexual abuse; allow free movement of people and goods between the villages; and end the consumption of harmful alcoholic beverages that fuel fights.

A joint follow-up committee has been formed to monitor and report on the successes and challenges of implementing new resolutions and action points, especially those related to protecting women.

“One important thing that this dialogue has shown us is how crucial following up on implementation is. Without follow-ups, the dream of peace exists only on a piece of paper,” said Lucie Duchateau, a Civil Affairs Officer working with UNMISS in Torit.

The two-day initiative was funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“We strongly urge state authorities to enforce the rule of law so that community members are protected from mob justice and revenge. And to my fellow women, support implementation of the action points at your own levels,” said Margaret Lado, a Peace and Conflict Resolution Officer from UNDP. “I hope our next visit to this area will be to discuss development, and not conflicts,” she added.

UNMISS continues to collaborate with UNDP and other partners to support peace and conflict mitigation projects in the area.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Media files

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Eliud Kipchoge's special Sh20,000 earphones he can't live without

Eliud Kipchoge's special Sh20,000 earphones he can't live without

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Trending

Adapting to Keep People Living with HIV Taking their Treatment in the Central African Republic

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Temenos Banking Cloud

Temenos

Charting a Path for Africa; African Business and Policymakers Should Outline Energy Transition and ESG Policies at African Energy Week in Cape Town (By Tobi Karim)

African Energy Chamber