RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

UNSMIL statement on the participation in the Consultative Meeting between House of Representatives (HoR) And High Council of State (HCS) delegations in Rabat

Authors:

APO Importer

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) accepted the invitation to take part in a meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS) delegations,on 30 September, in Rabat, Morocco, that will provide an opportunity to further consult on the legal framework for elections.

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)

AnUNSMILtechnical team is attending and will be providing technical support and advice based on UN principles, and in line with its mandate to support the holding of parliamentary and presidential electionson 24 December 2021as set out in Security Council Resolution 2570 (2021) and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap.

Recommended articles

UNSMIL urges the two delegations to use this opportunity and live up to their historical responsibilities and move forward with completing the legislative framework for elections.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Sanaipei opens up on losing job and moving back to parents house

Sanaipei opens up on losing job and moving back to parents house

"Mali ya mtu ni yake," says Samidoh

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Omosh's 1st wife asks Kenyans to build her a house, Lynn Ngugi quits Tuko & other stories

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Omosh's 1st wife asks Kenyans to build her a house, Lynn Ngugi quits Tuko & other stories

Singer Willy Paul takes action after being exposed by Miss P

Singer Willy Paul takes action after being exposed by Miss P

Rick Ross reacts to matatu bearing his image

Rick Ross reacts to matatu bearing his image

Linus Kaikai claps back at media CEO who questioned his interview skills

Linus Kaikai claps back at media CEO who questioned his interview skills

Viral hawker gets gifts worth Sh200,000 hours after landing new job

Viral hawker gets gifts worth Sh200,000 hours after landing new job

Range Rover owner's Sh1.6 million repair bill gets Kenyans talking

Range Rover owner's Sh1.6 million repair bill gets Kenyans talking

Trending

Equatorial Guinea Proposes Restructuring National Gas Company and National Oil Company with a potential merger

African Energy Chamber

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Uganda Launches Last-mile Connectivity to Increase Electricity Access to Rural Communities

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)