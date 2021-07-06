UNSMIL welcomes the Launch of Voter Registration Update by the High National Elections Commission

Ms. Gagnon noted that while the launch of the digital voter registration update is a first concrete step towards the holding of elections, it remains imperative that a constitutional basis and a feasible legal framework are in place to enable the implementation of any further concrete preparations.UNSMIL reinforces appeals to the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to accelerate their deliberations, to reach compromises, and finalize the proposal for the constitutional basis for elections. We also appeal to the parliament to fulfil its role and adopt a legal framework that would enable concrete implementation steps and allow the Libyan people to exercise their democratic rightson 24 December.

Acknowledging the significant efforts that were invested in establishing the voter register, Ms. Gagnon stated “ Electoral assistance is a part of the UN’s core mandate and UNSMIL has been providing support to the HNEC since February 2012 when the institution was established. The UN is honored to have been a part of this effort. We thank our colleagues from UNDP who have provided crucial support to HNEC, and appreciate the donor countries of Germany, EU, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK, for their generous support”. Ms. Gagnon concluded in urging all eligible Libyan voters to take part in the registration process and use the opportunity to preserve their right to vote and choose their representatives in a democratic manner in the December elections.

The launching event was chaired by the HNEC’s Chairperson Dr. Emad Al-Sayeh and attended by Libya’s Prime Minister Mr. Abdulhamid Debeiba, the two Vice Presidents of the Presidency Council, Mr. Mousa El Koni and Mr. Abdullah El-Lafi, the Minister of Interior Mr. Khaled Mazen, and members of the Libyan and international community.

The Voter Registration Update will be open until 30 July.