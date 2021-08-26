U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) 2021 Forges Strategic Partnership with Texas-West Africa Chamber of Commerce

Under the themeNew Horizons for U.S.-Africa Energy Investment, the USAEF 2021 event will match African petroleum, natural gas, power, energy storage and renewable development projects with American investors and technology, and create new linkages that drive long-term policy formation.

“TWACC is excited to work together with Energy Capital & Power to unite American and African investors, public institutions, and companies with a view to facilitating bilateral trade and investment,” says Posso Ganame, President of TWACC. “We see Texas as a vital player in Africa’s energy future. By drawing upon our extensive network of members and partner organizations, TWACC can ensure that African players are at the forefront of pivotal discussions on the African energy transition.”

“TWACC is a great partner and friend of the USAEF 2021 in Houston,” says James Chester, Senior Director at ECP. “This partnership will extend the longstanding legacy of U.S. participation in African energy development and will be an important part of building a foundation for future U.S.-Africa investment events and initiatives – in Houston and elsewhere.”

Serving as the premier business networking platform between Texan and African companies, the TWACC facilitates economic and social development and integration of African communities in Texas, promotes trade investment activities and fosters bilateral trade agreements among Texas, the U.S., ECOWAS nations and other African countries.

