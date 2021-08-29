U.S. Ambassador and Tourism Minister Inaugurate Renovated Site in Esna

During the inauguration, Ambassador Cohen stated, “Over the past 25 years, the United States has contributed more than $102 million to preserve dozens of cultural heritage sites throughout Egypt. We look forward to seeing the tourism industry rebound in Esna and across the country. The United States stands with the people of Egypt as we help to make this happen.”

The United States is working with the Egyptian Government and local organizations to revitalize the town’s tourism potential, balancing heritage conservation, tourism promotion, and community development. This support creates jobs, revives tourism, increases public and private investments, and restores historically significant places, such as Esna’s traditional oil press and Al-Qisariya Market.

Since 1978, the American people have invested over $30 billion to support Egypt’s economic development. To find out more about USAID’s work in Egypt, please see https://www.usaid.gov/egypt, and follow @USAIDEgypt on Facebook and Twitter.

