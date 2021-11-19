RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

U.S. Embassy and University of Comoros to revamp the American Corner in Moroni

Authors:

APO Importer

The U.S. Embassy in Madagascar and Comoros signed on November 17 a Memorandum of Understanding to renew our partnership with the University of Comoros in hosting the American Corner Comoros at the IFERE Building in Moroni. This American Corner will continue to build bridges between the people of the United States and Comoros through programs and events.

U.S. Embassy in Niger
U.S. Embassy in Niger

Respecting the design principles set out by the Smithsonian Institution, the American Corner in Moroni will offer a welcoming, inspiring, and flexible environment for visitors to experience American culture, to explore new ideas, and to participate in interactive, innovative, and meaningful programs. The two parties have mutually agreed to focus programs around promoting American English, supporting English teacher trainings, and encouraging study in the United States.

Recommended articles

An American Corner is part of the Department of State’s American Spaces platform, providing technologically modern and welcoming spaces for public diplomacy engagement. Activities are organized around five programming pillars: informing about the United States, engaging the community through cultural programs, promoting American English language and resources, promoting the study in the United States via the EducationUSA program, and engaging Department of State program alumni.

The American Corner in Comoros first opened in 2006, following a partnership with the University of Comoros’ English Department.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar & Comoros.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Trending

National and international laws are failing to protect women and girls from online sexual exploitation and abuse

Equality Now

Verdant Capital closes four private equity-related transactions in South Africa

Verdant Capital

Laureates from Ghana, Palestine and Peru win 2021 UNESCO-Japan Prize on Education for Sustainable Development

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Jambojet Partners with Cellulant to Reward Customers with Discount Vouchers Ahead of the Christmas Season

Cellulant