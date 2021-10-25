U.S. Embassy Cairo Supports American Arts in Forever is Now Exhibition at Giza Pyramids

At the opening of Forever is Now U.S. Ambassador Jonathan R. Cohen noted, “This cultural exchange advances our U.S.-Egyptian strategic partnership by building enduring connections between American and Egyptian artists, promoting tourism to one of Egypt’s most important cultural heritage sites, and shining a spotlight on the vibrant arts community in Egypt and the United States.”

American participation in Forever is Now also includes an original piece by Italian-American artist Lorenzo Quinn, as well as presentations by Edgar Arceneaux and other visiting American art experts. Additionally, Harvard Egyptologist, Dr. Peter Manuelian, provided subject matter expertise for Forever is Now.

The U.S. Embassy is committed to its broader work with the Government of Egypt and Egyptian arts and cultural organizations to support cultural connections between the United States and Egypt, cultural heritage conservation, and advancement of the U.S. and Egyptian creative economies. The United States has invested more than $100 million to date to conserve Egypt’s cultural heritage, including preservation of the Sphinx on the Giza plateau, a fitting backdrop for the historic Forever is Now exhibit.

