U.S. Embassy Charg� d'Affaires and USAID Country Representative participate in food distribution to commemorate World Food Day

Celebration of the 42nd edition of World Food Day in Mandjou- Bertoua -East Region.On October 15, the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the United States, Mary Daschbach, and the Country Representative of the U.S. Agency for International (USAID), Paul Richardson, participated in a food distribution event for 1,083 refugees, organized by the World Food Program (WFP) in Mandjou, 9 kilometers from Bertoua. The Governor of the East Region, the Mayor of Mandjou Council, traditional leaders, the WFP Representative, the Coordinator of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) for the East Region, and refugee representatives participated in the event, which marked World Food Day under this year’s theme,”our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.”