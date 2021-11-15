U.S. Embassy Commemorates International Education Week

The United States and Egypt share a desire to increase Egyptian students’ access to globalized education, a key goal of the Egypt Vision 2030. At the recent Strategic Dialogue, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry highlighted their desire to deepen bilateral and regional cooperation in education. U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan R. Cohen noted, “Egyptian students who study in the United States not only gain a world-class education, they are also exposed to global perspectives. Since 1978, the United States has invested over $350 million in scholarships and exchange opportunities for more than 23,000 Egyptian and American students and mid-career professionals. These students are shaping the future of both our nations."