U.S. Embassy Commemorates International Education Week

Building off the successful Strategic Dialogue in Washington, the U.S. Embassy in Cairo is commemorating International Education Week from November 15-19 to celebrate the growing ties between U.S. and Egyptian colleges and universities and the benefits of educational exchanges. Last year, 3,672 Egyptians studied at American colleges and universities, an increase of 6.7% since 2015 and almost 70% since 2011. These 3,672 students join the nearly-one-million foreign students the United States welcomed last year.

The United States and Egypt share a desire to increase Egyptian students’ access to globalized education, a key goal of the Egypt Vision 2030. At the recent Strategic Dialogue, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry highlighted their desire to deepen bilateral and regional cooperation in education. U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan R. Cohen noted, “Egyptian students who study in the United States not only gain a world-class education, they are also exposed to global perspectives. Since 1978, the United States has invested over $350 million in scholarships and exchange opportunities for more than 23,000 Egyptian and American students and mid-career professionals. These students are shaping the future of both our nations."

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo offers several exchange programs enabling hundreds of Egyptians to benefit from educational opportunities and professional exchanges in the United States. Additionally, through our EducationUSA program, Egyptian students can access resources and guidance on study in the United States. During International Education Week, the U.S. Embassy and EducationUSA advisors are conducting in-person and online events for students and academics interested in exchanges or long-term study in the United States.

