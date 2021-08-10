U.S. Government Hands Over Kits and Bicycles in Fight Against Tuberculosis and Provision of Family Planning Services

At the handover event, the USAID Health Office Director, Ananthy Thambinayagam, thanked the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania for the partnership and collaboration with the United States that has spanned for 60 years now. “USAID is pleased with the progress in Tanzania to reduce the TB burden in the country and increase access to family planning through USAID Afya Shirikishi. As Tanzania moves towards self-reliance and achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, USAID reiterates its commitment to serve the people of Tanzania,” she concluded.

Afya Shirikishi is a five-year project to increase access to family planning services and cure and prevent tuberculosis in nine regions in the country including Zanzibar. The activity started in 2019 and is implemented by Amref Health Africa in partnership with Tanzania Communication and Development Center; Mwitikio wa Kudhibiti Kifua Kikuu na Ukimwi Tanzania; and Service Health and Development for People Living Positively with HIV/AIDS. Afya Shirikishi is under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children; Zanzibar Ministry of Health; President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government; and Ministry of Education. In one year of implementation, the project engaged over 730 community health workers who worked directly with the community in active TB case finding, TB contact investigation, strengthening community referrals to the health facilities, mobilizing, and creating awareness, and demand creation for family planning services from communities.