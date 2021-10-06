U.S. Government Supports Emergency Hiring of 100 Healthcare Professionals Contributing to Efforts in Response to COVID 19 in Zanzibar Isle

United States government partnership with the governments of Tanzania and Zanzibar is mitigating the impact of the pandemic on society. Programming strives to provide equitable access and delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations, reduce morbidity and mortality from COVID-19, and prevent and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on emergency HIV/AIDS relief programs. To date, USAID has invested a total of $25.1 million in these areas.

It is important that the United States government and the Ministry of Health in Zanzibar partner to strengthen the capacity of the health workforce and create awareness to respond to priority public health needs such as COVID-19. For nearly twenty years, USAID has been at the forefront of advancing the field of human resources for health.

Implemented through the Benjamin William Mkapa Foundation (BMF), the USAID Afya Endelevu activity strengthens human resources for health, an area that is chronically under-resourced in Tanzania. Through Afya Endelevu, health professionals have been oriented to work with select health facilities and have been hired in a competitive process that looks at the skills and qualifications needed to respond to emerging health challenges, such as the lag in COVID-19 vaccine uptake and improving quality of prevention and treatment services.

Speaking at today’s event, USAID Health Office Director, Ananthy Thambinayagam said “a robust and adequately equipped health workforce is essential for continued advancement and sustained provision of quality health care and emergency responses like COVID-19. USAID supports investments in the health workforce because a strong and capable workforce for health saves lives, especially now with COVID-19 pandemic”. Ananthy reiterated USAID support to the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar as we continue to collaborate and sustain more effective changes toward providing quality health services that benefit all Tanzanians.