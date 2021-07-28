USAID Advances the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign

The U.S. will accomplish these goals by promoting new opportunities for African and American businesses, investors, and workers; working with African governments and the private sector to strengthen business enabling environments and investment climates; modernizing and synchronizing U.S. Government services to provide businesses with a coordinated support package; and fostering the conditions that will mobilize investment in Africa’s infrastructure, consistent with President Biden’s Build Back Better World partnership.

Through the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign, the U.S. relationship with African nations is evolving from one based mostly on aid, to one increasingly based on trade and investment. USAID is committed to strengthening private sector ties between African nations and the United States, spurring investment at a scale that could never be matched by foreign aid alone, and partnering with people across the African continent to realize the shared vision for a better future.