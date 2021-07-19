US$31 Million "The Precinct" to Revolutionise the Way Businesses Work and Connect

Strategic location next to the M2 motorway, at the entrance to Grand Baie; Unrivalled amenities, including a Sky Bar with magnificent views of Grand Baie.

The development of The Precinct in Grand Baie, Mauritius, is set to bring a new standard in the way businesses work and connect on the island.

Developed by Mauritius based Gateway Real Estate Africa (“GREA”) at an estimated cost of US$ 31 million (MUR 1.2 billion), The Precinct offers a futureproof design that can accommodate corporate tenants’ fluctuating space needs in addition to catering for the gig economy with rentable desks, access to shared boardroom and conference facilities as well as individual work pods.

Sustainability and employee wellness are further key differentiators, aimed at creating a sense of community through unique lifestyle offerings.

Commenting on the development of The Precinct, co-founder and CEO of GREA, Greg Pearson, said:

“The pandemic has forever changed our perspectives around integrating work, lifestyle and the environment. The design of The Precinct is revolutionary in that it will combine work, wellness, and a social lifestyle through well considered and contemporary spaces.

“ The amenities offered at The Precinct are unrivalled in Mauritius and respond to both the global move to morph the workplace into many functionalities and to the Island’s business culture.

“Real estate development forms an integral part of the Mauritius Government’s economic recovery plan. At the same time w ell-being is now very much at the top of many employees’ agendas. Tenants are moving towards creating a sense of community and how they can improve the whole office and work experience for their employees – with a focus on lively eateries, boutique retail outlets and lifestyle offerings that promote wellness and balance.

“The development of The Precinct not only stimulates local employment and investment, but its design and location incorporate several green principles to ensure a lower carbon footprint and better sustainability.”

Apart from the central atrium, which will provide a dynamic, active interior street, the office includes a ground floor eatery with an extensive outdoor deck for the benefit of all tenants and business visitors. Security is provided at the entrance to The Precinct, with bicycle parking, shower facilities and change rooms accommodated in the basement parking. The uppermost floor is an expansive entertainment space complete with skybar, barbeque, and catering kitchen. This exclusive space opens fully onto two covered verandas which enjoy panoramic views over Grand Baie and the ocean providing an extraordinary entertainment or conferencing facility.

The 10 000m 2 development will offer 250+ parking bays and forms part of a larger complex to be developed in phases. With its prime position strategically next to the M2 motorway at the entrance to Grand Baie, The Precinct will ultimately form part one of three interconnected environments, all set in a lush green landscape.

“At the heart of the project is its accessibility, offering exceptional connectivity and convenience to all businesses located within the office park,” explains Pearson.

“In line with our corporate philosophy of local empowerment and re-investing back into the communities in which we operate, we have partnered with a number of local professional firms and will make use of local artisans and materials wherever possible. We expect approximately 500 jobs to be created during the construction phase and several temporary and permanent positions on completion of the project,” he said.

The Mauritian offices of well-known international companies have been mandated to provide professional services for the project, including Elphick Proome International Architects, Novospace for interior design, Arup as consulting engineers, RLB Hooloomann for cost consultancy, and Hodari Africa for project management.

Construction commenced in June 2021 with the breaking of ground and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. London and Mauritius listed Grit Real Estate Income Group and Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, are key anchors of The Precinct, with strong interest from other premier local and international companies registered.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Gateway Real Estate Africa.

About Gateway Real Estate Africa: Gateway Real Estate Africa (www.GREAfrica.group) is a private real estate development company registered in Mauritius. It specialises in turnkey construction of accommodation for international companies and retailers who wish to expand their operations in the African continent. The company creates value for shareholders through development, through rental income from tenanted developments and through the sale of assets at the appropriate time.