Vertiv Expands UPS Portfolio with Highly-Efficient Single-Phase Lithium-Ion Family

“As digitalisation increases, many applications are moving to the edge of the network and require reliable power protection,” said Karsten Winther, vice president sales for Vertiv in EMEA. “UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries offer cost and operation benefits, and also reduce the need for on-site maintenance. Ultimately this means more stability and savings for critical edge deployments, and a wider range of options for our customers.”

The Vertiv Edge Lithium-Ion UPS is ideal for edge computing sites and for healthcare, banking, education, retail and government applications. It comes with a standard five-year warranty on the electronics and battery. The system can be integrated with the Vertiv™ VR Rack ( https://bit.ly/3iBTkHG ) for a standardized IT infrastructure solution that can be easily deployed across various edge locations.

The Vertiv™ Edge Lithium-Ion UPS family is supported by Vertiv™ Power Insight ( https://bit.ly/3mzZHvY ) software, available as a free download on Vertiv’s website. Vertiv Power Insight allows users to easily monitor and manage up to 100 rack power distribution units (rPDUs) and UPS systems, with shutdown protection for individual and virtual servers, providing increased visibility and better management of multiple edge locations. The new version of Vertiv Power Insight provides VMware vCenter plugin, to streamline power management and availability.

To learn more about using lithium-ion batteries with single-phase UPS systems, download the Vertiv white paper, The Advantages of Using Lithium-Ion Batteries as A Backup Power Source in Single-Phase UPS Applications for Remote and Edge Data Centres ( https://bit.ly/3FpoxHz ). For more information on the Vertiv Edge Lithium-ion and other UPS systems from Vertiv, visit www.Vertiv.com .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Vertiv.

Media contact: Zenab Abbas E: Zenab.Abbas@Vertiv.com

About Vertiv: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoingservicesto ensure its customers’vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs.Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’sdata centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilitieswitha portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately21,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit www.Vertiv.com .

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media files