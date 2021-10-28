Vertiv Introduces 230V NetSure(TM) Inverter Series, Maximizing Availability of AC and DC Loads in 5G Applications in Asia, EMEA and Latin America

“As 5G adoption expands and more computing is introduced into traditional DC-powered environments, including access sites and edge deployments, the need to reliably and efficiently manage both AC and DC loads increases,” said Henrik Nilén, director of global DC power offerings for Vertiv. “For the growing number of edge sites, availability is key and space is precious. With a single battery bank supporting both AC and DC loads and market-leading inverter module power density, the Vertiv™ NetSure™ Inverter system will optimize space and enable outstanding site availability.”

With a single control system, the NetSure Inverter series requires no additional training for network operators and no investment in additional controls, while eliminating equipment and reducing maintenance costs. By providing clear visibility into both AC and DC loads, it enables more accurate capacity planning and management, and maximum availability.

For existing DC power sites, a NetSure Inverter system add-on cassette is available, with complete front access, including three inverter modules, AC distribution and a control unit – all in a 1U high, 19-inch wide sub-rack.

Vertiv has a long history in both AC and DC power, with broad portfolios of AC-powered IT infrastructure solutions and DC-powered telecom infrastructure solutions. That deep expertise was critical to the development of the NetSure Inverter Series and the industry’s most power dense inverter module.

