RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

WFP supports the Ghana School Feeding Programme to digitize its monitoring system

Authors:

APO Importer

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has provided the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) with tablets to digitize the monitoring of the school feeding programme. The initiative aims to reinforce programme efficiency and implementation by enabling real-time tracking of daily attendance and feeding in 260 pilot schools in all 16 regions of the country.

World Food Programme (WFP)
World Food Programme (WFP)

“Real-time data on school attendance and feeding is key to enabling efficient management of the programme and its expansion to reach more school children in the country,” said Anna Mukiibi-Bunnya, WFP Representative ad interim and Officer-in-charge. “These tablets will enhance the monitoring and reporting capacity of the Ghana School Feeding Programme for better results” she added.

Recommended articles

Overall, 300 tablets loaded with Tableau and ONA softwares will provide users with visuals to help them see and understand the data, transforming the way they use it to solve problems and providing real -time information for prompt decision making. In addition to providing the tablets and purchasing the software and server, WFP will train 300 people including Headteachers, Circuit Supervisors, caterers, and decision makers at the Ghana School Feeding Programme and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, to use the tablets for data collection and reporting.

Since WFP stopped direct provision of school meals in 2016, it has been providing technical support and helping to improve the overall implementation of the school feeding programme which currently reaches over 3.4 million school children in Ghana. WFP supports GSFP to train caterers and cooks to be innovative in providing nutritious meals. The food assistance agency is supporting the development of the school feeding bill and the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme Regional Guidelines, in collaboration with NEPAD-African Union Development Agency. Other areas of support are joint-monitoring of the school feeding programme and the development of the Cost-Benefit Analysis of School Feeding in Ghana.

Globally, WFP has six decades of experience supporting school feeding and health initiatives and working with more than 100 countries to set up sustainable national school feeding programmes. Its mission is to ensure that all school aged children have access to school meals and are healthy and ready to learn.

In 2020,WFP worked with governments to build capacity, helping to bolster national school feeding programmes of 65 countries, benefitting 39 million children. Some 15 million schoolchildren also received nutritious meals and snacks from WFP.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Trending

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

Africa.com

Emerson to Accelerate Software Strategy to Capitalize on High Growth Industry Verticals and Technology Segments in Transaction with AspenTech

Emerson

Francophonie Summit: FM speaks with foreign counterparts over phone

Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad

FAO, EU join hands with Government to strengthen Zimbabwe's livestock sector regulations and strategies for improved production and productivity

FAO Regional Office for Africa