WFP welcomes commitment to famine prevention by G7; calls for swift action to prevent widespread catastrophe

In March, WFP and FAO called for US$5.5 billion to scale-up operations and avert widespread famine. At that time, this was roughly 40% of our yearly operational budget. Unfortunately, funding shortfalls continue to hold us back from preventing famine from taking a grip in countries such as Yemen, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Madagascar, and, most recently, the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

For the next six months alone, WFP requires $4.5 billion and the consequences of inaction and funding shortfalls will be measured in lost lives, and setbacks in progress towards long-term development goals.

Due to funding issues, WFP is, in some cases, taking food from the hungry to give to the starving. People in South Sudan and Yemen, two countries with some people already living in famine-like conditions, have faced ration cuts in the first half of this year. Meanwhile, in Burkina Faso funding gaps forced WFP to reduce food assistance by up to 50 percent for 1.4 million people during the lean season and in Madagascar, only those facing catastrophic levels of hunger (IPC5) receive full rations and for people where the food insecurity situation is at emergency levels (IPC4) food assistance has been cut in half.

Insecurity also poses constraints to WFP operations; while we have managed to scale up despite serious challenges in northern Mozambique and ‘stay and deliver’ in Afghanistan,we struggle to reach people in countries such as the Central Sahel region, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan.

For example, in Tigray, where 350,000 people face catastrophic levels of hunger, humanitarian access is the main challenge to WFP being able to expend operations and humanitarian assistance is still being blocked by armed groups. Collective action must be taken quickly to ensure that this window of opportunity is not missed and we can reverse the current life-threatening deterioration in food security.

Our ability to save lives depends on unimpeded humanitarian access and having funding commitments fulfilled so we’re able to expand and reach those who are most in need.