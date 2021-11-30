RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

WHO advice for international traffic in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529)

Authors:

APO Importer

WHO has issued advice to countries on travel, given the circulation of Omicron variant.

World Health Organization (WHO)
World Health Organization (WHO)

WHO commends South Africa and Botswana for the speed and transparency with which they notified and shared information on Omicron, allowing other countries to rapidly adjust their response.

Recommended articles

While scientific research is underway to understand how the variant behaves, WHO advises the following (see document for full list):

Countries should continue to apply an evidence-informed and risk-based approach when implementing travel measures in accordance with the IHR. National authorities may apply a multi-layered risk mitigation approach to potentially delay the exportation or importation of the new variant. Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivizing countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data. All travellers should remain vigilant for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, get vaccinated when it is their turn and adhere to public health and social measures at all times.

As of 28 November 2021, 56 countries were reportedly implementing travel measures aimed at potentially delaying the importation of the new variant.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Trending

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), US State Department return stolen artifacts to Mali

U.S. Embassy in Niger

Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot Marks its Tenth Anniversary

Steyn City