WHO advice for international traffic in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529)

Countries should continue to apply an evidence-informed and risk-based approach when implementing travel measures in accordance with the IHR. National authorities may apply a multi-layered risk mitigation approach to potentially delay the exportation or importation of the new variant. Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivizing countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data. All travellers should remain vigilant for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, get vaccinated when it is their turn and adhere to public health and social measures at all times.