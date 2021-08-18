WHO Malawi Donates Industrial Electric Cooking Pots and ICT Equipment to Balaka District Hospital

“With these modern pots, freshly prepared meals will be provided timely to our patients since good nutrition is paramount for their recovery.”

Honorable Deputy Minister of Health says Government recognizes the role that WHO is playing in Malawi in ensuring that hospitals are well equipped with minimum packages of services that are essential in provision of healthcare.

“We thank WHO for being the first partner that responded to the fire accident at Balaka District Hospital. Without a functioning kitchen, there is no food for patients. And any functioning hospital kitchen must have cooking pots. Patients who are hospitalized and not given food take long to be discharged. This extended bed occupancy does not only translate into additional costs to Government but also denies other deserving patients access to timely treatment if not lead to overcrowding in wards, which should be avoided.”

In addition, WHO has also donated IT equipment to the district hospital that includes 4 laptops, 1 printer and 1 photocopier, worth over 12 million Malawi Kwacha.

On a wider scale, WHO has been working with Malawi Government in supporting the COVID-19 response. The organization been part of the team to make sure that all the pillars in the response plan are supported in order to provide a concrete response to the COVID-19 pandemic including the introduction and administration of vaccines.

