WHO Supports the cholera vaccination campaign in Zambia's hot spot districts as the country accelerates its efforts to eliminate the deadly disease

Since January 2021, the Ministry of Health has worked in collaboration with other line ministries with support from the World Health Organization and other partners to conduct cholera vaccination in Chiengi, Kabwe, Kapiri-Mposhi, Kitwe, Lusaka, Mazabuka, Monze, Mpulungu, Nchelenge, Ndola, Nsama, Shibuyunji and Sinazongwe districts. These hotspots were selected based on geographical and contextual factors such as the recurrence of outbreaks within the last 10 years, poor WASH services, existence of transit points, presence of slums, areas prone to flooding, fishing camps, and influx of refugees.

The launch of the first round of the cholera vaccination in the rural district of Ngabwe on 4 June 2021 put a spotlight on the OCV campaign in the country. It also highlighted the importance of the use of Oral Cholera Vaccines in conjunction with improvements in water and sanitation to control cholera outbreaks and for prevention in areas known to be high risk for cholera. The Zambia National Public Health Institute director, Professor Victor Mukonka, was present in Ngabwe district to launch the campaign which was targeting the population of approximately 21,000 people. Professor Mukonka stated that the Ministry of Health was moving away from curative to preventive interventions and that the implementation of the OCV campaign was important in preventing cholera. He urged the district to focus on engaging community leadership who were critical agents in mobilizing communities to appreciate and accept the vaccine.

The World Health Organisation has supported the country in conducting the situation analysis, mapping of the hotspots and has worked with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) and the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC) to ensure that the country receives the life-saving vaccines. It has also advocated for a multisectoral approach in implementation of high impact interventions particularly improving access to water and sanitation facilities. The WHO Representative, Dr. Nathan Bakyaita was also present in Ngabwe district and stated that WHO remained committed to working with other UN agencies to support the implementation of the country’s multi-sectoral plan on the elimination of cholera.

The OCV campaign has been conducted despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The government has committed itself to continuing the provision of other essential health services in order to safeguard the gains made in health and to promote the health of the population. A phased approach for the 11 identified hot spots across the country has been used. Since January 2021 a total of 5 hot spot districts have been covered with the two rounds of the OCV while one district has conducted the first round. There is a strong commitment to ensure 85% of the Zambian population living in the hotspots are vaccinated with the cholera vaccine.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Zambia.

Media files