WNBA's "W25" Platform Will Honor 25 Greatest Players of All Time and Give Fans an Opportunity to "Vote for the Goat"

As announced in March, the “The W25” platform will consist of the selection and honoring of the WNBA’s 25 greatest and most influential players since its inception in 1997. These game-changing athletes will be selected based on their overall contribution to the league and community.

A new, additional element of “The W25” platform will provide fans the opportunity to vote for the greatest WNBA player of all time through the “Vote for the GOAT” program.

The W25 – The Details

The selection of the league’s 25 greatest and most influential players will begin with a list of nearly 75 nominees selected based on factors such as on-court performance and ability, leadership, sportsmanship and community service, and contributions to team success and the overall growth of women’s basketball.

A select panel composed of media members and women’s basketball pioneers and advocates will then cast the votes that will determine “The W25,” which will be unveiled on Sunday, Sept. 5, during the ABC broadcast of the Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky game (3 p.m. ET).

The nominees must have been a member of a WNBA team for at least two seasons and met four of the following seven criteria: been the winner of a major individual award; a selection to either the All-WNBA First Team or All-WNBA Second Team; a selectionto either the WNBA All-Defensive First Team or WNBA All-Defensive Second Team; a selection to the WNBA All-Star Game; a member of a WNBA Championship team; a current ranking among the top 40 career leaders in at least one major statistical category; and/or a recipient of the WNBA’s season-long Community Assist Award.

The GOAT Details

Beginning on Sept. 5 immediately following the announcement of “The W25,” fans will have an opportunity to vote for the member of that esteemed group that they believe is the greatest WNBA player of all time through the “Vote for the GOAT.” program. Fan voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 19. The GOAT will then be unveiled on during the WNBA Finals 2021 presented by YouTube TV.

How fans can vote starting Sept 5 following the W25 announcement:

WNBA.com voting page at WNBA.com/goatvote Fans can fill out one ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on WNBA.com/goatvote from a desktop or mobile browser.

WNBA App: Fans can access the ballot through both the "Latest" and "More" tabs on the WNBA App, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one ballot per day.

Twitter: Fans can tweet in their votes for their favorite player with the below criteria:

An eligible vote consists of:

The campaign hashtag (e.g.: ##WNBAGoatVote) with the player name with or without a space (e.g.: Jane Doe or JaneDoe) or

The player Twitter handle (e.g. @WNBAplayerJaneDoe)

Example of a Valid Vote: I just voted Jane Doe for the ##WNBAGoatVote or I just voted for @JaneDoeWNBAPlayer for the ##WNBAGoatVote

Retweets will count as a valid vote.

