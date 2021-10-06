World Renowned Journalist Ikaba Koyi to Moderate and Lead Discussions at African Energy Week in Cape Town

With delegations from Africa’s top energy sectors coming to Cape Town on the 9 th -12 th of November, as well as international organizations, governments, and industry executives, AEW 2021 is proud to host real discussions about Africa and its energy sector. Conversations extend across every facet of the energy sector, among both public and private stakeholders, and at every level of the value chain. The event emphasizes the African narrative, with African voices leading energy dialogue, whether it be oil and gas, the energy transition, or investment. By leading these discussions, Koyi will only reaffirm the event’s status as a world class energy event, guaranteeing productive and thought-provoking discussions.

“The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud that Ikaba Koyi has been confirmed as a moderator at AEW 2021 in Cape Town. With discussions among governments, industry leaders, and private sector executives being held at Africa’s premier energy event, led by Koyi, the future of Africa’s energy sector will be determined. Koyi will be instrumental in Cape Town,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

