Youth Leaders Cohort II end their Fellowship programme with UNFPA Ghana

The journey of the second cohort of UNFPA Ghana’s Youth Leaders (YoLe) Fellowship took off on 6thJanuary,2020 moving swiftly into equipping 21 young people with scientifically proven sexual and Reproductive Health information, knowledge for professional development, as well as skills in innovation. These included coding, photography, graphic design, video editing, human-centered design among other relevant proficiencies needed to enable them to thrive in the digital age. Uniquely challenged with the global pandemic, the YoLe Fellows exhibited resilience and continued to implement scheduled activities by virtual means and in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols with the support of the Country Office.