RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Zimbabwe to prioritize policies on value chains across all sectors to spur industrialization

Authors:

APO Importer

ECA Sub-Region Office for Southern Africa supported a two-day workshop to work with Zimbabwean experts to develop an Action Plan on alignment and harmonization of regional and national frameworks on industrialization in Zimbabwe.

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

The action plan is being developed as part of support under the United Nations 12th Tranche project which aims to accelerate industrial development and economic integration in Southern Africa by enhancing the capacity of regional member States to develop and implement harmonized natural-resource based industrialization policies, frameworks and strategies. To anchor the development of action plans and the support to member States, SRO-SA commissioned an analytical study on Alignment and harmonization of regional and national frameworks on Industrialization, and National Domestication of Regional Strategies and Policies to support Industrial Development in Southern Africa, focusing on Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Recommended articles

Mr. Dayford. Nhema, Director, Industry Department in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, representing the Permanent Secretary, officially opened the meeting. He underlined the need to revive the manufacturing sector in Zimbabwe. Mr. Nhema highlighted that manufacturing used to be the leading sector in the economy in terms of contribution to GDP, formal employment and foreign exchange earnings through exports and lamented its decline in recent years. He observed that the Zimbabwe development agenda is guided by the National Development Strategy (2021-2025) whose key priorities include, “the development and strengthening of value chains and structural transformation”. This is complimented by the country’s National Industrial Development Policy.

ECA Sub-regional Office for Southern Africa was represented by the Officer In Charge and Chief of Sub-Regional Initiatives Section, Ms. Isatou Gaye who informed the meeting that the existence of Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) industrialization strategies to anchor industrial growth and diversification in the sub-region is important for supporting regional development. She added that, “both RECs have prioritized industrialization as a precursor to enhanced, diversified and transformed economies”.

Mr. Oliver Maponga, ECA Economic Affairs Officer presented the overall objectives of the workshop which were to finalize and prioritize the recommendations of the study and develop an Implementation Plan with specific deliverables and nominated champions. The experts specifically reviewed the recommendations from the study; assessed the proposed implementation framework for harmonization and domestication of regional strategies and policies to anchor industrial development; and proposed an Implementation Plan to address gaps identified in the study.

The group work, facilitated by Prof. Albert Makochekanwa, deliberated on five thematic areas in proposing a draft Implementation Plan. The broad challenges informing the development of the Plan are:

Partial implementation of reviewed Industrialisation Oriented Policies and Strategies (IOPSs) and other supportive policy and legal frameworks;Limited information on value chains and the need to cooperate with key stakeholder and the need to carry out awareness raising and address infrastructural, institutional and financial constraints to add value and develop value chains, has resulted in weak cooperation among all key stakeholders.Weak collaborative working partnerships between government and relevant Non-State Actors stakeholders working on industrialisation;Reinforced Research, Development and Innovation, education and training, skills development, standards; andMobilise funding to address industrialisation constraints, mainly at IOPSs formulation and implementation; industrial development and production; and infrastructural development.

Specific actions were elaborated under each of these thematic areas. The prioritized Implementation Plan will be finalized by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and submitted to UNECA for support under the UNDA 12th Tranche project.

The workshop was attended by a diversity of national stakeholders including representatives of Government Ministries and parastatals, the private sector, academia and Civil Society Organisations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Trending

Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Adam Bradford Agency

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation partner to empower young people in Morocco

Nokia

Digital Payments in Kenya Grow Beyond Pandemic-Led Push, reports Cellulant

Cellulant

National and international laws are failing to protect women and girls from online sexual exploitation and abuse

Equality Now