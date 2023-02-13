I'm charging my battery — Henry Quartey explains why he's silent

The operation is to ensure no resident infracts the laws governing Accra pledged to ensure this comes to fruition.

To this end, Henry Quartey among others relocated traders at Agbogbloshie market to move to Adjen Kotoku despite their opposition against it.

He warned recalcitrant traders caught hawking along the streets will be arrested and prosecuted.

He called on the traders to move into available spaces at the markets after the festivities or have themselves to blame.

The displacement of these onion sellers and scrap dealers was part of a plan to establish a vision in which everyone could live, work, and conduct business in a safe and enabling environment.

The decongesting exercise executed at Agbogbloshie is to improve the conditions in the national capital, thus the need to displace the traders to a different place to free up space in the city.

As such, another cause of their displacement might be the need to undertake development projects such as schools, hospitals, and social centers.

This could also be a significant factor in the government's plans, as it was not the main cause of the displacement of these traders at the Agbogloshie market.

Henry Quartey speaking for the first time following his supposed self-imposed exile said he was charging his battery and would bounce back strong.

He said: "Maybe I haven't put much petrol in the car, this is 2023, some people said I have resigned, others also said I am slow, or I have gone to bed, but I am a battery, and I am charging."