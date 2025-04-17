Over the last few years, Kenya has witnessed an explosive growth in the podcasting space. What was once a niche form of content for the digitally curious has quickly transformed into a vibrant ecosystem buzzing with creativity, influence, and loyal audiences.



Whether it’s long-form interviews, candid conversations, or hilarious storytelling, podcasts have become a go-to medium for both creators and consumers seeking depth, relatability, and a break from the traditional.

Interestingly, many of the top podcasters riding this wave aren’t strangers to the spotlight.



Familiar faces from TV, radio, and digital media—like content creator Abel Mutua, the trio behind TMI Podcast, or the dynamic duo at Mic Cheque—have found new life and audiences through podcasting. Their reach now rivals and, in many ways, surpasses that of mainstream media outlets.

A new report by Odipo Dev, aptly titled ‘The Podcasters Are Coming…’, provides the first in-depth performance analysis of Kenya’s podcasting scene on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.



The findings reveal striking trends about who’s tuning in, how they consume content, and what this means for the cultural shift underway.

READ ALSO: Did Mic Cheque podcast cross the line? Fans react to Kasmuel McOure episode

Let’s break down some of the key things that listeners of TMI, Mic Cheque, and Abel Mutua’s podcast have in common, based on the data.

5 things TMI, Mic Cheque, Abel Mutua & 17 other podcast listeners have in common

1. They are young and primarily male

One of the most significant findings in Odipo Dev’s report is that podcasting in Kenya has overwhelmingly captured a young, male audience.



For the top 10 podcasts, a whopping 71% of the listeners are male, with the majority falling in the 25–34 age group. Even when the sample expands to the top 20 podcasts, men still account for 65% of the audience.



Whether it’s TMI’s spicy takes, Mic Cheque’s culture talk, or Abel Mutua’s storytelling, young men are clearly showing up and tuning in. This is further evident in the audience engagement of these podcasts.

2. They prefer bite-sized, visually engaging clips

While podcasts are traditionally long-form, Kenyan listeners are first discovering their favourite shows through short, snappy video clips. Platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts are leading the charge.



The report found that many users encounter podcasts through bite-sized, visually engaging clips that highlight key moments or provocative soundbites before they commit to the full episode. It’s the teaser effect—and it works.

3. They engage more than mainstream media audiences

Podcast audiences don’t just watch—they interact. The report reveals that the average podcast video attracts 14 times more engagement (likes, shares, comments) than a typical mainstream media upload.



A good example is Abel Mutua, with just 96 video uploads in 2024, outperformed Nation Media Group, which had 3,749 uploads in the same year. This proves podcast fans aren’t passive—they’re highly engaged and loyal.

4. They gravitate toward familiar faces

The podcast audience in Kenya leans heavily toward creators they already know and trust. Many of the top podcasters were first introduced to the public through TV, radio, or digital platforms.



Abel Mutua, for instance, is a household name from his days on Tahidi High and The Real Househelps of Kawangware, while TMI and Mic Cheque boast creators with strong digital footprints. Audiences are following personalities more than platforms.

5. They’re redefining influence and cultural conversation