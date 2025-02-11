Absa flags off Kenyan SMEs for exclusive B2B engagements in Estonia and Finland

We are committed to making a positive impact on the economy and we recognise the crucial role SMEs play, contributing up to 40% of our GDP. For businesses to truly thrive, they need more than just financing but also mentorship, resources, and the right partnerships to access new markets and build global networks that can drive their success. We are indeed excited to partner with the Estonian Embassy and Golden Connections International to facilitate the travel of 36 SMEs to Estonia and Finland, reaffirming our commitment to providing SMEs with the tools they need to compete on the global stage.