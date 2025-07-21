Over 15 senior roles open to fill as KRA kicks off recruitment drive

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has unveiled a large-scale recruitment campaign aimed at strengthening its workforce to meet emerging global demands and improve service delivery to taxpayers.

The initiative is part of the Authority’s broader strategy to build a more agile and responsive institution in an increasingly dynamic public service environment.

Aligning with KRA’s 9th Corporate Plan

According to the Authority, this recruitment drive aligns with the KRA’s 9th Corporate Plan, specifically under its Key Result Areas that focus on enhancing internal capacity.

KRA has commenced the rollout of a major recruitment drive aimed at developing a skilled and adaptable workforce to meet evolving global demands and bolster service delivery to taxpayers, the Authority noted in a statement dated 21st July 2025.

Wide range of roles on offer

The recruitment drive spans a diverse set of roles, from top-tier leadership to operational positions.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

KRA highlighted that among the positions advertised are three (3) Commissioner roles and twelve (12) Deputy Commissioner positions. These are in addition to several other management roles which KRA intends to fill in the current cycle.

To encourage greater diversity and participation, KRA announced it will re-advertise both the Deputy Commissioner roles and one Commissioner role.

A step towards inclusivity and competitiveness

The Authority emphasised that this recruitment drive is not only about numbers but also about values, particularly diversity, inclusivity, and competitiveness.

Organisational review and restructuring

This major hiring follows a comprehensive review of KRA’s organisational structure. The restructuring exercise is designed to help the institution remain responsive to both current and future operational demands.

KRA’s restructuring aims to address both current and future institutional needs by enhancing workforce flexibility, operational efficiency, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation, the press release explained.

KRA staff working on their desks.

This transformation is part of a larger shift towards a modern public service institution capable of adapting to the evolving tax landscape, embracing technological changes, and improving engagement with stakeholders.

Enhancing workforce capacity and efficiency

KRA currently employs over 9,000 staff. However, with the growing complexity of tax systems and emerging challenges, the Authority acknowledges the need for a workforce that is not only larger but also more agile and better equipped.

“This transformation will enhance the capacity of KRA’s workforce which is currently over 9,000 staff, bolstering the organisation’s ability to navigate the complexities of tax administration, respond swiftly to emerging challenges, and consistently deliver high-quality services,” the Authority stated.