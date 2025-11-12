Redefining influence: The Power Circle Summit charts new course for Kenya’s creator economy

At the heart of Nairobi’s creative scene, Pulse Kenya buzzed with energy as storytellers, marketers, influencers, and digital innovators gathered for the first-ever Power Circle Summit 2025.

Held under the theme “Redefining Influence in a Changing Digital Economy” on November 7, the Summit became the ultimate playground for ideas, challenging how we think about content, creativity, and what it really means to have influence in today’s world .

The Era of Authentic Influence

Money Clinic Founder Amos Ngahu speaking at the Power Circle Summit 2025

Opening with a powerful keynote titled “Self Audit”, founder of Money Clinic Ltd, Amos Ngahu, challenged creators to view themselves as businesses, not just brands. His message of financial literacy and long-term sustainability set the tone for a day that was as practical as it was inspiring.

That mindset carried into the morning panel on “Building a Career” in content featuring a lineup of industry voices such as Maureen Were, Bonnke West and Rama Oluoch, moderated by Joy Mido. Together, they painted a clear picture: the new currency of influence is purpose and consistency, not clout .

For Maureen, the message couldn’t have been clearer: real influence starts with community.

“Building a community is the real game. Followers come and go, but a community grows with you; it listens, supports, and believes in your story,” noted Maureen Were, Head of Influence, WPP Scangroup PLC

Joy Mido, Maureen Were, Bonnke West and Rama Oluoch at the Power Circle Summit 2025

A highlight of the day came from Nyandia Gachago’s case study, “When Creators Spark Movements”, which dissected the Astral Petroleum x GTR Tanuki campaign.

Serving as a powerful testament to how authentic creator-brand partnerships can evolve into genuine cultural movements, offering a new benchmark for campaign success in the region.

Equipping Kenya’s Digital Pioneers

Perhaps the most anticipated sessions were those that bridged the gap between creators and brands.

In the panel “What brands want (and don’t say),” moderated by Sheilla Marete, marketing leaders like Diallo Gatabaki, Kai Ibrahim, and Elizabeth Dina offered a rare, unfiltered look into the metrics and expectations that drive brand partnerships.

It was a masterclass in speaking the client’s language, moving the conversation from “What can I get?” to “What problem can I solve?”

This strategic foundation was then complemented by deep-dive, practical masterclasses designed to turn insight into action.

Ekikere "Kiki" Udofia from TikTok provided an insider's guide to the platform, while Gathoni Ngumba of Afripods demystified the path to podcast monetisation.

These sessions equipped attendees with the tools needed to not just create, but to commercialise their craft effectively.

Throughout these intensive sessions, the event was fueled by dedicated sponsors who ensured the energy and creativity remained high.

Java kept minds sharp with coffee and pastries, while Ribena and Lucozade provided a vibrant refreshment station, and Mzuri Sweets added a welcoming touch of sweetness to the bustling networking breaks.

Participants during a snack break at the Power Circle Summit 2025

How brands can use emotional intelligence in marketing - Insights from Pulse Tujuane Another core message from the event was the importance of cultural insight as a form of data. It’s not just about demographics or analytics dashboards.

A New Blueprint of Influence

The summit’s success was fueled by the collective expertise of its speakers and the sharp facilitation of its moderators.

The room also buzzed with the strategic insights of Cedric Nzomo, the communications mastery of Tessie Omulo, and the entrepreneurial drive of Kevin Okeyo.

Each voice added a crucial piece to the puzzle, painting a comprehensive picture of a thriving, interconnected digital economy.

Kevin Okeyo, Cedric Nzomo, Tessie Omullo and Nyandia Gachago at the Power Circle Summit 2025

As the event concluded, the feeling was one of tangible momentum. The summit wasn't an isolated event but a catalyst. It provided a Nairobi-born blueprint for success, one built on authenticity, strategic business acumen, and collaborative spirit.