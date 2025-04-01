Kenyatta family set to receive record Sh1.2 billion payout

The Kenyatta family is set to pocket approximately Sh1.2 billion in dividends after NCBA Group PLC declared a Sh5.50 per share payout for the financial year ending December 2024.

The family, which holds 217.5 million shares in the bank, stands among the largest beneficiaries of NCBA’s continued profitability.

The Ndegwa family, which also owns 246 million shares , is set to benefit from a Sh1.3 billion payout.

NCBA is expected to pay a total of Sh9 billion to various shareholders up from Sh7 billion in 2024.

In 2024, the Kenyatta family got Sh1 billion , while the Ndegwa’s got about Sh1.17 billion.

NCBA performance breakdown

NCBA reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Sh21.9 billion, a 2.0% increase from Sh21.5 billion recorded in 2023.

However, the Group’s profit before tax (PBT) stood at Sh25.1 billion, marking a 1.0% year-on-year decline.

Key Highlights

Digital loan disbursements crossed the Sh1 trillion mark, a 23% increase from the previous year.

Operating expenses rose by 10.6% to Sh32.2 billion due to investments in digital transformation and network expansion.

Provisions for credit losses decreased by 40% to Sh5.5 billion, reflecting disciplined credit underwriting.

Customer deposits declined by 13.4% to Sh502 billion, while total assets dropped by 9.3% to Sh666 billion.

The Group declared a final dividend of Sh3.25 per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to Sh5.50 per share.

Management Commentary

John Gachora, NCBA Group Managing Director, attributed the performance to the resilience of the bank’s diversified business model.

He emphasised the role of strategic investments in digital transformation and operational efficiency in sustaining long-term growth.

“Amidst ongoing external headwinds, NCBA’s strategic imperatives have enabled us to deliver shareholder value,” Gachora stated.

Regional and Subsidiary Performance

NCBA’s regional subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda contributed significantly, with Tanzania turning profitable in 2023.

Non-banking subsidiaries, including NCBA Investment Bank, Bancassurance, and Leasing, also performed well, contributing 4.9% to the Group’s profitability.

Economic Outlook

In a separate economic forum, NCBA projected Kenya’s GDP growth at 4.8% in 2024, with steady growth expected into 2025.

The bank emphasised the need to navigate global and domestic uncertainties, including inflation trends and fiscal policy adjustments.

NCBA’s financial results highlight its commitment to financial inclusion and digital innovation, ensuring sustained growth despite a challenging economic environment.

How other banks performed

In the financial year 2024, Kenyan banks showcased resilience and growth, navigating a complex economic landscape marked by fiscal challenges and social unrest.

Despite a downward revision of Kenya's economic growth estimate to 4.7% by the World Bank, citing factors such as floods, anti-government protests, and fiscal consolidation issues , the banking sector demonstrated robust performance across various financial metrics

KCB Group PLC reported a significant profit after tax of Sh61.8 billion, marking a 64.9% increase from the previous year's Sh37.5 billion.

This growth was attributed to strong topline expansion across all business segments, culminating in a balance sheet total of Sh1.96 trillion.

Equity Group Holdings achieved a profit after tax of Sh48.8 billion, reflecting an 11.6% rise from Sh43.7 billion in FY 2023.

This performance was driven by a 6.7% increase in total operating income to Sh193.8 billion, which outpaced a 2.5% rise in total operating expenses.

Absa Bank Kenya PLC experienced a 28% rise in profit after tax, reaching Sh20.9 billion.

Total revenue increased by 14% to Sh62.3 billion, underscoring the bank's growth trajectory and strategic initiatives in innovation and customer engagement

I&M Group reported a profit after tax of Sh16.7 billion, a 24.8% increase from Sh13.3 billion in FY 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 20.0% rise in total operating income to Sh51.2 billion, which outpaced a 15.2% increase in total operating expenses.

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya (DTB-K) saw its profit after tax grow by 13.1% to Sh8.8 billion, up from Sh7.8 billion in the previous year.

The bank's total operating income increased by 4.3% to Sh41.4 billion, while total operating expenses decreased by 2.3% to Sh30.2 billion.