Safaricom B-Live: How New Data Bundles Work

Safaricom has launched B-LIVE, a new and innovative way for customers to experience the internet.

This industry-first product offers internet access based on time, moving away from traditional MB/GB data bundles .

If you've ever wanted to browse, stream, or work online without constantly checking your data balance, this new option is for you.

This guide breaks down everything you need to know about the new Safaricom time-based data bundles.

What is Safaricom B-Live?

B-Live is a time-based data bundle that gives customers non-stop browsing for a set duration.

Instead of buying a specific amount of data (like 1GB), you buy a block of time to use the internet as much as you want.

This initiative is designed to give customers more choice and control over their internet usage , allowing them to focus on their tasks without worrying about data running out.

B-Live Bundle Pricing

Safaricom has introduced three simple and affordable hourly bundles to give users flexibility. The options are:

Sh20 for 1 hour of non-stop browsing.

Sh50 for 3 hours of non-stop browsing.

Sh150 for 6 hours of non-stop browsing.

How to Buy B-Live Bundles

Getting started with B-Live is easy. Customers can purchase the new time-based bundles by dialling *544# or *555# and selecting their preferred hourly package.

Who Should Use B-Live?

According to Safaricom, B-Live bundles are designed to empower a wide range of users by giving them the power to choose what works best for their lifestyle. This service is ideal for:

Students who need to attend online classes or do research for a set period.

Content Creators who are streaming live or uploading large files and need uninterrupted connectivity.

Professionals and Entrepreneurs who are working on the go and need a reliable connection for a few hours.

Hustlers who rely on the internet for their daily work and want a predictable and affordable option.

By adding this time-based option, Safaricom is putting control back into the hands of customers, enabling them to learn, create, and connect more freely.

This launch is part of Safaricom's commitment to being an enabler of Kenya’s digital lifestyle .

The company recognises that a one-size-fits-all approach no longer meets the diverse needs of its user base, which includes everyone from students and creators to entrepreneurs and professionals.

In a statement, Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Safaricom's Chief Consumer Business Officer, explained the vision.

We recognise that our customers are different. Some prefer managing their usage in MBs or GBs, while others simply want to enjoy the internet for a set period of time. By adding this option, we’re putting control back in the hands of our customers and enabling them to focus on what matters most — whether that’s learning, creating, connecting, or hustling.

A New Way to Connect

The key innovation of B-Live is the shift from volume to time.

Traditionally, customers purchase data measured in megabytes (MBs) or gigabytes (GBs). While this model works well for many, activities like streaming or video conferencing can consume a large amount of data very quickly.

B-Live offers a simple alternative: unlimited internet access for a specific duration.

This gives you the freedom to use as much data as you need without the fear of it running out before your task is complete.

