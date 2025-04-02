Signs that 2025 is still your year

It’s the season of renewal, of celebration, of reflecting on that list of New Year’s resolutions that we swore would define 2025.

January started like a grand movie trailer, dramatic declarations, ambitious goals, and a vision board crowded with dreams.

"This is the year I finally get my finances in order." "This is the year I drink three litres of water daily and glow like the morning sun ." "This is the year I cut off all toxic relationships and mind my own business."

Fast forward to April, and reality has settled in like an uninvited guest at a family function.

The water bottle is somewhere under the bed, finances are still doing anguka nayo, and somehow, the toxic people are still sending those "I need money urgently” messages.

But before you start beating yourself up, pause. Because here’s the thing: a win is a win.

Maybe you promised to save Sh100,000 by mid-year, and right now, your savings account has only Sh15,000.

But guess what? That’s Sh15,000 more than you had in December. That’s still discipline. That’s still progress.

Maybe you swore off impulse buying, but that Easter sale hit you with a discount that was so sweet that it felt like destiny.

But this time, you actually used a LOOP Goal to budget for it instead of swiping recklessly. Growth looks good on you.

And just like you’re evolving, so is LOOP . With a refreshed user interface designed for simplicity and ease, managing your finances has never been smoother.

No more second-guessing where your money is going; now, it’s all at your fingertips.

Maybe your plan was to hit the gym every morning at 5:00 a.m., but reality laughed in your face, and now it’s just twice a week. But last year, it was zero. So yes, that’s progress.

Not all victories are loud. Some are quiet shifts like choosing to track your spending, setting recurring bill payments on LOOP so you’re never caught off guard, or simply resisting the urge to compare your journey to someone else’s.

And if Easter is about anything, it’s about new beginnings and fresh energy. It’s about realising that the journey matters just as much as the destination.

That even if the road hasn’t been perfect, there is always time to rise, reset, and go again.

So as you gather for the Easter feast, passing chapatis like a currency of love and debating whether pilau should have tomatoes (it shouldn’t), let this be a moment of power, not pressure.

Whether you’ve smashed your goals or are still finding your rhythm, you are moving forward. You are learning, improving, and stacking up wins, no matter how small they seem.

And here’s the best part, you don’t have to do it alone. Whether it’s managing your finances, unlocking great deals, or simply making life smoother,

LOOP is here to move with you. Because the more you put in, the more you unlock.

So go ahead. Celebrate the progress. Keep pushing. And remember, a win is a win.